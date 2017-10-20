After Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting Azerbaijan continues violating ceasefire regime - Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of joint discussions in Yerevan, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian presented to his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Armenian side aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the peoples’ right to self-determination and territorial integrity, reports Armenpress.

“After the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents Azerbaijan continues violating the ceasefire regime. Unfortunately, after the summit in Geneva Baku is engaged in different manipulations, ceasefire violations continue in the line of contact as a result of which an Armenian soldier was killed yesterday. We agree with the Polish foreign minister that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles of international law”, FM Nalbandian said at a joint press conference with the Polish counterpart.

The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held in Geneva on October 16.