Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Youth Championship
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan (85kg) captured gold at the European Youth Championship.
Karapetyan won the championship with a total result of 360 kg,
Recently Sona Poghosyan won gold at the 75kg women’s championship.
The championship is held in Albania.
