Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Youth Championship


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan (85kg) captured gold at the European Youth Championship.

Karapetyan won the championship with a total result of 360 kg,

Recently Sona Poghosyan won gold at the 75kg women’s championship.

The championship is held in Albania.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration