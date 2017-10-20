Defense Army serviceman posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding serviceman of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army's N division Tigran Khachatryan with "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.
- 10:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/82 - Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ tops the list
- 10:30 Defense Army serviceman posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal
- 10:26 Russian PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 08:54 European Stocks down - 19-10-17
- 08:53 US stocks - 19-10-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-17
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-10-17
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 19-10-17
- 10.19-21:10 Declaration of independence by Artsakh was in conformity with international norms and USSR’s Constitution
- 10.19-20:48 Azerbaijan is not ready to constructive talks on NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker
- 10.19-19:53 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Yerevan on October 24-25
- 10.19-19:33 EEU’s future is in implementation of strategic development agenda – Tigran Sargsyan
- 10.19-19:09 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire regime – 1 Armenian serviceman killed
- 10.19-18:33 Korean company plans establishing production of biotechnological drugs in Armenia
- 10.19-18:09 Artsakh’s President meets with members of European Friends of Armenia
- 10.19-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-17
- 10.19-17:27 Asian Stocks up - 19-10-17
- 10.19-17:16 CNN’s Anthony Bourdain travels Armenia and Artsakh filming for ‘Parts Unknown’
- 10.19-17:11 Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 10.19-16:50 Chairman of Urban Development Committee reports process of investment programs to President Sargsyan
- 10.19-16:17 “Deeply disappointed at this miscarriage of justice” – Catholicos Aram I on ECHR’s Sis decision
- 10.19-16:09 FM Nalbandian highlights importance of launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue
- 10.19-16:05 Baku is engaged in cheap manipulations – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani counterpart
- 10.19-16:00 Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva agreed to take steps to reduce tension – FM Nalbandian releases details
- 10.19-15:45 Azerbaijan is not ready to accept OSCE Minsk Group’s proposals – Australian MP on Artsakh issue
- 10.19-15:40 EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
- 10.19-15:00 President of Artsakh meets with leadership of AGBU Europe in Brussels
- 10.19-14:17 Australia has long supported OSCE Minsk Group’s peaceful efforts on NK conflict, says MP David Feeney
- 10.19-14:14 Armenian citizens to be able to demand referendum
- 10.19-13:51 Nest Labs founder, iPod designer Tony Fadell to receive Armenian Presidential Award for IT
- 10.19-13:21 ‘ОK Armenia’ event on deepening tourism ties between Armenia and Russia held in St. Petersburg
- 10.19-12:10 FAST plans to make 250 million USD investments in Armenia in upcoming 5 years
- 10.19-11:50 Armenia, Canada actively cooperate within International Organization of La Francophonie
- 10.19-10:52 “All of us are guided with one goal – to have advanced nation” – PM says at FAST workshop
- 10.19-10:39 President Sargsyan signs several bills into law
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 2459 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2333 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
19:25, 10.13.2017
Viewed 2186 times “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source
17:06, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2065 times President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
18:12, 10.13.2017
Viewed 1975 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/81 - 'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' and ‘Live Before You Die’ books among best-selling books