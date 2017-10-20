STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding serviceman of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army's N division Tigran Khachatryan with "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.