Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Defense Army serviceman posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal


STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding serviceman of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army's N division Tigran Khachatryan with "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration