Azerbaijan is not ready to constructive talks on NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. By violating the ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line Azerbaijan shows that it’s not ready to constructive negotiation for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said after the Executive Body meeting of the party, commenting on the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan on October 19, as a result of which one serviceman was killed. “Unfortunately, by this shooting Azerbaijan showed the existing gap between its acts in theory and practice. By this Azerbaijan showed that it does not respect its international commitments assumed just a few days ago in Geneva and declared by the Co-chairs and the foreign ministers of the negotiating sides. This shooting was not only against Armenia, but also against the Geneva talks”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

He reminded that a joint statement was issued in Geneva and this was the first joint statement of the recent years adopted not only by the Co-chairs but also by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Both the Co-chair countries and the negotiating parties point out the necessity of a peaceful settlement in that statement and document that measures aimed at alleviating tensions on the contact line should be taken. And alleviating tensions on the contact line means the implementation of the agreements reached and declared by the Co-chairs in Vienna and St. Petersburg”, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia emphasized.

Sharmazanov hoped that at least now the international community will give a clear and direct assessment.