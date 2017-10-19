Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire regime – 1 Armenian serviceman killed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Khachatryan, 1998, received fatal injury on October 19, at about 15:50 in the north-eastern direction of the contact line as a result of Azerbaijani shooting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh, investigation is underway to find out details.

The Defense Ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.