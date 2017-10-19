Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire regime – 1 Armenian serviceman killed
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Khachatryan, 1998, received fatal injury on October 19, at about 15:50 in the north-eastern direction of the contact line as a result of Azerbaijani shooting.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of Artsakh, investigation is underway to find out details.
The Defense Ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.
- 19:09 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire regime – 1 Armenian serviceman killed
- 18:33 Korean company plans establishing production of biotechnological drugs in Armenia
- 18:09 Artsakh’s President meets with members of European Friends of Armenia
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-17
- 17:27 Asian Stocks up - 19-10-17
- 17:16 CNN’s Anthony Bourdain travels Armenia and Artsakh filming for ‘Parts Unknown’
- 17:11 Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 16:50 Chairman of Urban Development Committee reports process of investment programs to President Sargsyan
- 16:17 “Deeply disappointed at this miscarriage of justice” – Catholicos Aram I on ECHR’s Sis decision
- 16:09 FM Nalbandian highlights importance of launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue
- 16:05 Baku is engaged in cheap manipulations – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani counterpart
- 16:00 Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva agreed to take steps to reduce tension – FM Nalbandian releases details
- 15:45 Azerbaijan is not ready to accept OSCE Minsk Group’s proposals – Australian MP on Artsakh issue
- 15:40 EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
- 15:00 President of Artsakh meets with leadership of AGBU Europe in Brussels
- 14:17 Australia has long supported OSCE Minsk Group’s peaceful efforts on NK conflict, says MP David Feeney
- 14:14 Armenian citizens to be able to demand referendum
- 13:51 Nest Labs founder, iPod designer Tony Fadell to receive Armenian Presidential Award for IT
- 13:21 ‘ОK Armenia’ event on deepening tourism ties between Armenia and Russia held in St. Petersburg
- 12:10 FAST plans to make 250 million USD investments in Armenia in upcoming 5 years
- 11:50 Armenia, Canada actively cooperate within International Organization of La Francophonie
- 10:52 “All of us are guided with one goal – to have advanced nation” – PM says at FAST workshop
- 10:39 President Sargsyan signs several bills into law
- 10:35 In order to exclude military operations in NK conflict zone the sides should implement the agreements – OSCE MG former US Co-Chair
- 09:54 New Russia-supplied 129-seat EMU to operate Yerevan-Gyumri route
- 09:38 Foreign investors in Armenian Eurobonds trust government’s policy
- 09:36 Number of unemployed decreases in Armenia, but labor market still faces discrepancy of supply and demand
- 09:26 European Stocks up - 18-10-17
- 09:24 US stocks up - 18-10-17
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-17
- 09:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 18-10-17
- 09:16 Oil Prices down - 18-10-17
- 10.18-20:50 Armenian Parliament Speaker meets Marshal of Polish Senate
- 10.18-20:26 PM Karapetyan attends opening of renovated Rustaveli street in Gyumri
- 10.18-20:08 Ksenia Sobchak to nominate her candidacy in 2018 Russian presidential elections
14:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2555 times Azerbaijan appears under pressure of OSCE Minsk Group and international community - deputy FM Kocharyan
12:20, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2504 times Main goal is to maintain balance - CSTO Chief of Joint Staff comments on Russia’s arms sales to Azerbaijan
09:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2405 times Armenian community of Malaysia makes efforts on preserving own language, faith and culture
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2266 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
19:25, 10.13.2017
Viewed 2047 times “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source