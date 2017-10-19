Artsakh’s President meets with members of European Friends of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on October 19 in Brussels the office of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) organization and met a group of the structure's members headed by EuFoA director Diogo Pinto.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, a set of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, regional processes as well as the Artsakh-Europe relations were addressed during the meeting.

The President rated high the activities of the European Friends of Armenia in providing objective insight into the Artsakh cause in various countries and platforms, establishing and reinforcing ties between our republic and diverse European structures.