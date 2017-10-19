Baku is engaged in cheap manipulations – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. After the summit of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva Baku again makes cheap and primitive manipulations claiming that allegedly an agreement was reached in Geneva to refrain from making any comments not on the outcome of the Summit but the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution as a whole, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at the 4th European Armenian Convention commenting on the recent statement of Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov, reports Armenpress.

“Baku tries to avoid the responsibility for its own destructive policy. First, the damage caused to the peace process by the April 2016 Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh has not been overcome yet. Second, Baku has refused to implement Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements, which were aimed at creating conducive conditions for moving the peace process forward. It is well known, that Azerbaijan has backtracked from the agreements on numerous occasions previously questioning its credibility as a negotiating party. Third, Azerbaijan refuses to reiterate the principles of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution that have been presented by the Co-Chair countries as a basis for the settlement, namely: the non use of force or threat of use of force, self-determination and territorial integrity. Fourth, despite numerous calls of the Co-Chairs to respect the 1994-95 trilateral ceasefire agreements, that do not have time limitations, Baku continues grossly violating the ceasefire”, FM Nalbandian said.

The minister said Armenia is convinced that there is a need to conduct intensive negotiations, strongly believes that if Baku abides to the calls of the Co-Chairs to strictly respect the ceasefire, implement previously reached agreements, reiterate its adherence to the principles of the conflict resolution proposed by the Co-Chairs and constructively engage in the negotiations that will open the possibilities for moving the peace process forward. “Armenia, together with the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group will continue the efforts aimed at the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means”, he added.