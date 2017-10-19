FAST plans to make 250 million USD investments in Armenia in upcoming 5 years

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) has identified four major directions for progress in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Based on the research results conducted over the past 6 months, the opportunity on implementing projects in the fields of information science, biotechnology and advanced materials has emerged.

FAST plans to make investment programs worth 250 million USD in Armenia in the upcoming 5 years, the executive director of the Foundation Armen Orujyan told reporters. “The Foundation operates since April of this year, at the moment we are in the stage of strategic planning. Our goal is to create a favorable environment in Armenia for promoting scientific research. We have several initiatives, we will announce them today”, he said.

Commenting on the works of Machine Learning For Discovery of Sciences international workshop and the cooperation with the US National Science Foundation (NSF), Armen Orujyan said their main goal is to establish ties between the Armenian and foreign scientists which will contribute to conducting joint research in the future. “We are happy that our young specialists, who study math science, physics, computer technologies, are communicating with progressive scientists, and it is very good to see such a great interest”, he said.