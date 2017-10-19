“All of us are guided with one goal – to have advanced nation” – PM says at FAST workshop

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has an extremely good chance to boost its development in the world which has taken the 4th industrial revolution path, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said in his opening remarks at the opening of the Machine Learning For Discovery of Sciences international workshop, jointly organized by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

The PM thanked the initiators of the event and the guests for visiting Armenia and their willingness for sharing experience with Armenian experts.

The PM noted that FAST can assume the role of an integrator with its partners – thus providing the contacts of top global experts of science and technology with Armenian experts. “Today’s world is going through the 4th industrial revolution phase, information technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and innovative methods of renewable energy have a key role in advancing the world. I am sure that the countries which rapidly adapt to the new situation and create and propose innovations will succeed”, he said.

He mentioned that the government is ready to contribute to the creation of necessary eco-system and innovation campuses throughout the country.

“All of us, the government, the individuals of Armenia and the Diaspora who are united in FAST, are guided with one goal – to have an advanced nation – by ensuring a place for Armenia on a global level”, Karapetyan said.