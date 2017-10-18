Poland has balanced approach on Nagorno Karabakh conflict - President Andrzej Duda

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Armenian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan to the Republic of Poland kicked off on October 18, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Armen Ashotyan, Vahan Harutyunyan, Armen Rustamyan, Edmon Marukyan and Karine Poghosyan.

On the same day the Armenian Parliament Speaker met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda. Speaker Babloyan said with satisfaction that the interstate ties based on centuries-old friendship of the Armenian and Polish peoples have expanded and developed over the past 25 years. “Such level visits are important for the development and deepening of bilateral relations”, Babloyan said.

He stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy and is interested in boosting dialogue between the legislative bodies of the friendly countries. According to the Parliament Speaker, the expansion of Armenian-Polish inter-parliamentary ties is an important base for deepening the interstate ties.

Speaker Babloyan also attached importance to the development of active cooperation between the national delegations of Armenia and Poland within the frames of different international parliamentary assemblies.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Speaker Babloyan said Armenia remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Ara Babloyan said the Armenia-EU relations have an important place in the Armenian-Polish cooperation agenda, adding that Poland plays an active role in strengthening the Armenia-EU ties.

The President of Poland thanked the Armenian Parliament Speaker for the visit and assured that Poland has been and remains Armenia’s best friend.

Andrzej Duda attached importance to the inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that these relations will further strengthen and deepen.

As for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the polish president reaffirmed their balanced approach and expressed confidence that the conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.