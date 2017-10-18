Ksenia Sobchak to nominate her candidacy in 2018 Russian presidential elections
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Famous Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced she is going to take part in the 2018 Russian presidential elections, reports Armenpress.
“My name is Ksenia Sobchak. I nominate my candidacy for the post of the president of Russia”, stated in sobchakprotivvseh.ru website.
“I am a candidate ‘against all’”, Sobchak said.
Earlier Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the reports of Sobchak’s nomination stating: “Ksenia fully meets the requirements set by the Constitution and can nominate her candidacy”.
- 20:50 Armenian Parliament Speaker meets Marshal of Polish Senate
- 20:26 PM Karapetyan attends opening of renovated Rustaveli street in Gyumri
- 20:08 Ksenia Sobchak to nominate her candidacy in 2018 Russian presidential elections
- 19:55 Armenian FM, EU Commissioner discuss possibility to launch dialogue on visa regime facilitation
- 19:43 Serj Tankian announces 7 notes music challenge-competition
- 19:24 Armenian minister, Canadian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in defense field
- 19:02 Armenian and Polish FMs to hold talks in Yerevan
- 19:00 Poland has balanced approach on Nagorno Karabakh conflict - President Andrzej Duda
- 18:45 U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
- 18:39 Lydian International’s President assures contaminants emerging from Amulsar mine operation won’t flow into environment
- 18:26 Polish FM to visit Armenia
- 18:05 4200 more jobs to be created by state assistance to 70 investment programs
- 17:52 Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker calls on Azerbaijani FM not to show his own primitive thinking by absurd statements
- 17:47 President of Artsakh sends condolence letter to philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan’s family
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-10-17
- 17:27 Asian Stocks down - 18-10-17
- 17:05 MEP Frank Engel considers concerning the depth of Azerbaijani corruption roots in Europe
- 16:38 President of Artsakh visits Flemish Parliament in Brussels
- 16:32 Iran-EAEU temporary free trade agreement to facilitate export of 40 types of Armenian goods
- 16:17 Armenia, Syria to cooperate in transport, communication and IT fields
- 16:04 Armenian violinist Nikolay Madoyan sets Guinness World Record
- 16:02 Prime Minister Karapetyan views construction site of Dvin Hotel in Yerevan
- 14:43 Armenian President holds meeting with Investigative Committee chiefs of Russia, Belarus
- 14:27 “Artsakh’s independence is the right of Armenian people”- Catholicos Aram I
- 14:20 Minister says 1-year exportable economy target is realized
- 14:01 Armenia’s Ghazaryan meets Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Lisbon, wishes good luck for upcoming Manchester United match
- 12:54 Three Armenian chess players bestowed with FIDE Grandmaster title
- 12:40 Armenia’s civil aviation chief, Italy’s Elitaliana executives discuss launching helicopter flights
- 11:39 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
- 11:29 Prominent philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan dies at 68
- 10:57 “For the realization of the Chinese Dream” – 19th National Congress of Communist Party commences in Beijing
- 10:06 Weapons supply from CSTO member to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Armenia, says MP Nahapetyan
- 09:48 From notable restaurateurs to prominent doctors – Small Armenian community of Morocco leaves significant impact
- 09:33 European Stocks down - 17-10-17
- 09:32 US stocks - 17-10-17
12:20, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2425 times Main goal is to maintain balance - CSTO Chief of Joint Staff comments on Russia’s arms sales to Azerbaijan
14:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2368 times Azerbaijan appears under pressure of OSCE Minsk Group and international community - deputy FM Kocharyan
09:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2292 times Armenian community of Malaysia makes efforts on preserving own language, faith and culture
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2174 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
19:25, 10.13.2017
Viewed 1859 times “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source