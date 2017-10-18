Ksenia Sobchak to nominate her candidacy in 2018 Russian presidential elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Famous Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced she is going to take part in the 2018 Russian presidential elections, reports Armenpress.

“My name is Ksenia Sobchak. I nominate my candidacy for the post of the president of Russia”, stated in sobchakprotivvseh.ru website.

“I am a candidate ‘against all’”, Sobchak said.

Earlier Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the reports of Sobchak’s nomination stating: “Ksenia fully meets the requirements set by the Constitution and can nominate her candidacy”.