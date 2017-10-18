Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Ksenia Sobchak to nominate her candidacy in 2018 Russian presidential elections


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Famous Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced she is going to take part in the 2018 Russian presidential elections, reports Armenpress.

“My name is Ksenia Sobchak. I nominate my candidacy for the post of the president of Russia”, stated in sobchakprotivvseh.ru website.

“I am a candidate ‘against all’”, Sobchak said.

Earlier Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the reports of Sobchak’s nomination stating: “Ksenia fully meets the requirements set by the Constitution and can nominate her candidacy”.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration