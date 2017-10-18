Armenian FM, EU Commissioner discuss possibility to launch dialogue on visa regime facilitation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Brussels on October 18, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting both officials expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of agreements between Armenia and the EU on facilitation of visa regime and readmission. In this context the Armenian FM attached importance to improving the works of visa centers established by the EU member states in Yerevan.

The Armenian FM and the EU Commissioner also discussed issues relating to the possibility to launch dialogue on facilitating visa regime.

The sides exchanged views on the preparation works of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in November.