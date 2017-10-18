Polish FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will arrive in Armenia on official visit, the Polish foreign ministry said, reports Armenpress.

He has already visited Azerbaijan and met with the country’s leadership. Within the frames of the regional visit the Polish FM will also visit Georgia.

The Polish radio says Waszczykowski’s visit is preceded by the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels which is initiated by Poland and Sweden.