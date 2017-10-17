Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Narek Adonts relieved of post as assistant to Prime Minister of Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Narek Adonts has been relieved of his post as assistant to Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia by his own request, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Adonts was appointed as assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia on October 18, 2016.



