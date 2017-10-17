Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Armenian FM to leave for Brussels


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay a visit to Brussels on October 18-19 to participate in the 4th European Armenian Convention.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian is also scheduled to meet with Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.



