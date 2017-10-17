Asian Stocks - 17-10-17
TOKYO, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.38% to 21336.12 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.24% to 1723.37 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.19% to 3372.04 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.02% to 28697.49 points.
- 18:05 Armenian FM to leave for Brussels
- 17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-10-17
- 17:54 Asian Stocks - 17-10-17
- 17:40 Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Novruz Mammadov’s announcement absurd
- 17:10 Death of Maltese journalist disclosing offshore scandal involving Aliyev family can be an ordered murder
- 16:31 19th National Congress of Communist Party to determine future five years of China
- 16:26 Armenia and EU have no disagreements on future operation of Metsamor NPP, says lawmaker
- 16:22 Armenian MP positively assesses Sargsyan-Aliyev negotiation results
- 16:17 PM holds consultation on community development programs
- 15:59 Armenian Vice PM Vache Gabrielyan meets California Governor Jerry Brown
- 15:27 NATO chief welcomes Armenia’s readiness to participate in discussions on peace in Syria
- 14:06 Russia’s Lavrov hopes self-determination trends will not lead to any shocks in Europe
- 13:39 Armenia’s 2018 budget to be directed for ensuring progressive growth of capital expenditures
- 13:36 European lawmakers express deep concern over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems at NATO PA’s session
- 13:25 Canadian Ambassador to Armenia ready to contribute to intensifying mutual visits
- 13:20 Minister Manukyan discusses Armenia-Georgia air line and Kaps reservoir construction financing issues
- 13:18 Armenian delegation, IMF & World Bank officials meet in Washington
- 12:23 President Sargsyan congratulates new President of Kyrgyzstan of assuming office
- 11:51 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trucks
- 11:48 PM Karapetyan introduced on Vanadzor’s development concept in Lori governorate
- 11:05 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for Warsaw on official visit
- 10:34 UN Secretary General welcomes Sargsyan-Aliyev negotiations
- 09:30 Maintaining negotiation process on NK conflict will reduce the risk of military confrontation – Russian expert
- 09:05 European Stocks - 16-10-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 16-10-17
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-17
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-10-17
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 16-10-17
- 10.16-20:49 Armenia has never put forward preconditions for NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker
- 10.16-20:38 Artsakh’s MFA comments on Geneva meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents
- 10.16-20:11 Representatives of Armed Forces of Belarus arrive in Armenia
- 10.16-18:24 President of Armenian parliament meets with heads of parliaments of Cyprus and Ireland
- 10.16-18:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-17
- 10.16-18:08 Asian Stocks - 16-10-17
- 10.16-17:38 President Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
10:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2668 times Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
12:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2631 times Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
13:52, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2251 times Cooperation within CIS has been and remains Russia’s key priority – FM Lavrov
09:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2142 times Armenian community of Malaysia makes efforts on preserving own language, faith and culture
12:20, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2137 times Main goal is to maintain balance - CSTO Chief of Joint Staff comments on Russia’s arms sales to Azerbaijan