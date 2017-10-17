Asian Stocks - 17-10-17

TOKYO, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.38% to 21336.12 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.24% to 1723.37 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.19% to 3372.04 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.02% to 28697.49 points.