Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Novruz Mammadov’s announcement absurd

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, spokesperson of the ruling Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov has reacted to the announcement of Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, according to whom President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has violated the agreement reached during the Geneva talks and presented details of the negotiations during the meeting with the Armenian community in Switzerland. In an interview with ARMENPRESS the Vice President of the parliament of Armenia stressed that Novruz Mammadov has obviously problems with understanding. “His announcement, as well as the announcements of other Azerbaijani officials who try to create an illusion that the President wanted to present details immediately after the talks by which he violated an agreement are nothing more than absurd”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

As refers to the 2 key points - Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan and the issue of security is the most important, the Armenian side has said it 10 years ago and will say today and tomorrow. “We are in no way responsible for revelation of negotiation details and there is no need to try to mislead the public and the international community”, the RPA spokesperson said.

According to him, President Sargsyan’s remarks on the importance of security and Artsakh are in no way linked with the details of the talks and as refers to the details of the talks President Sargsyan has said only what the Minsk Group has promulgated. “And as refers to Artsakh, be it Mammadov or anyone else, Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side one again reiterates that”, Sharmazanov added.



