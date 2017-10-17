PM holds consultation on community development programs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on October 17 during which issues relating to community development programs were discussed, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan reported on the observation results conducted in certain provinces for that purpose. It was reported that the ministry has already summarized about 50 programs that are directed towards increasing the chances for public to receive revenues, improving the investment environment and social condition.

PM Karapetyan tasked to continue the works and amend the community development programs attaching importance to installing concrete business logic in them which will contribute to boosting economic activeness in communities, developing infrastructures and creating jobs.