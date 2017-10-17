Canadian Ambassador to Armenia ready to contribute to intensifying mutual visits

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan on October 17 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Armenia John Ronald Kur, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Arpine Hovhannisyan said the Armenian-Canadian relations are dynamically developing, the two countries have the best traditions of friendship and cooperation. In this context she highlighted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties, as well as the active mutual partnership of friendship groups.

The Canadian Ambassador expressed readiness to contribute to further deepening the Armenian-Canadian parliamentary ties and intensifying mutual visits. According to him this year is unique since it marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and Canada.

The meeting also touched upon the upcoming Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia in 2018. The sides attached importance to the cooperation in fight against corruption, in the fields of new information technologies and etc.