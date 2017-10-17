Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trucks


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian ministry of emergency situations informs that on October 17, as of 11:00, all roads are passable in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

According to the information by the emergency situations department of the Georgian interior ministry, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for passenger vehicles, but is closed for trucks.



