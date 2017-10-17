PM Karapetyan introduced on Vanadzor’s development concept in Lori governorate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on October 16 visited Vanadzor, press service of the government told Armenpress.

During a consultation in the Lori governorate Vanadzor’s overall development concept was presented which has been developed by experienced specialists working in Palermo and Moscow in cooperation with the city authorities.

After the discussion and approval of the concept it is expected to develop the master plan of the city’s development which will outline the places attractive for investments. The concept revealed the city’s problems, the gaps in urban development, architectural, transportation and other spheres, the development directions of infrastructures, tourism. In particular, the authors of the concept have presented the places which later can become entertainment places.

PM Karapetyan thanked the team for the development of the concept and proposed Vanadzor authorities to appoint a coordinator who will be in constant contact with the authors of the concept. “We should implement concrete projects, steps in Vanadzor based on this concept and city development master plan by understanding our goal and having a common vision. Favorable conditions must be created for the business so that it would like to operate here. Today there are concrete investors who are ready to make investments in Vanadzor, and we need to guide them and present concrete programs”, the PM said.

After the discussion of the concept Vanadzor’s industrial tourism development strategy was presented.