Armenia has never put forward preconditions for NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has never put forward preconditions for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS commenting on Geneva meeting between Sargsyan and Aliyev.

“Armenia ahs always advocated exclusively peaceful and negotiated settlement and has never put forward preconditions”, Sharmazanov said.

According to him, it does not mean that the numerous agreements reached at the top level in the presence of the highest representatives of the Co-chair countries should be continually violated.

“These agreements should not be presented as preconditions of the Armenian side”, Sharmazanov stressed.