Asian Stocks - 16-10-17
TOKYO, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.47% to 21255.56 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 1719.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.36% to 3378.47 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.76% to 28692.80 points.
