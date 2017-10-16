Speaker of Armenian  parliament meets with heads of parliaments of Egypt and Benin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Ahmed on October 15 within the framework of his visit to Saint Petersburg.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ara Babloyan noted that Armenia-Egypt inter-state relations are at high level and added that there is great potential of development of cooperation between the two states in the political, economic, cultural and other spheres.

During the meeting the sides have noted that the inter-parliamentary ties serve as an important component of the inter-state relations and added that the activation of the legislative bodies' contacts in the bilateral, as well as multi-lateral format promote the development of cooperation between the countries. In this context the role of the Friendship Groups and the active cooperation was highlighted.

Ara Babloyan expressed readiness to support any initiative aimed at the development of the Armenian-Egyptian cooperation.

On October 16, President of the parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan also met with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Benin on the latter's initiative.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues concerning the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's delegations.