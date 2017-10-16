Sargsyan-Aliyev talks in Geneva are over

GENEVA, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The talks between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev in Geneva are over, Armenian President’s spokesman Vladimir Hakobyan said, reports Armenpress.

“The talks are over, Aliyev left the residence of the Swiss permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva”, Hakobyan said.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents kicked off at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on October 16. The meeting was attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev.