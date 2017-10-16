State Revenue Committee grants ‘law-abiding’ status to another 6 taxpayers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia continues encouraging responsible taxpayers, the SRC told Armenpress.

SRC first deputy chairman Karen Brutyan on October 16 granted certificates of ‘law-abiding’ status to 6 taxpayers.

One out of the 8 businesses that have submitted application was not in accordance with the required standards. One more application is at the examination stage.

Since the beginning of the year 185 economic entities have submitted application for receiving a certificate of ‘law-abiding status’: 135 applications have been approved.

List of 6 ‘law-abiding’ taxpayers