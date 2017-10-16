44 year old Armenian man gunned down in Moscow in “hit”-style murder

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian man has been shot and killed in downtown Moscow October 16, a police source told local media.

According to the source, the 44 year old Armenian man was exiting his vehicle in the early morning, when the unknown killer fired several shots at him. “Judging by the nature of the murder, it looks like a hit [contract killing]”, the source said.

The perpetrator fired at least 4 shots at the man, law enforcement officials said.

Detectives are currently working at the scene.