Fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation – President Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Official Stepanakert is committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan said during the consultation on main provisions of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2017-2020 Program, reports Armenpress.

“We will continue to show principled stance on restoration of complete format of negotiation process. The fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation in all rounds of the negotiation process. And here we together with Armenia will continue to take respective steps”, Bako Sahakyan said.

According to him, the further development and strengthening of free, independent and powerful Republic of Artsakh, capable of ensuring its own security, is a priority: the future of all Armenians, without exaggeration, depends on this. “Independence and security are inviolable values for us and are considered the fundamental principles of the Artsakh Republic’s statebuilding”, Bako Sahakyan said.