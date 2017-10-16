Armenian finance minister continues meetings in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation led by finance minister Vardan Aramyan participated in the discussion on Caucasus and Central Asia chaired by Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tao Zhang on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF annual meetings, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The discussion focused on the current challenges within the fiscal policy, the assistance tools in this process proposed by US, as well as the prospects of capacity development of responsible institutions.

Minister Aramyan presented Armenia’s state debt stability and the ongoing works aimed at improving fiscal rules and tax policy.

During the meeting with the department on fiscal affairs the opportunities and ways of further US assistance to Armenia in the fiscal rules review process were discussed.

The Armenian minister also took part in Dutch Constituency’s meetings.

At the end of the meeting the participants thanked the Armenian side for the previous meeting held in Dilijan.