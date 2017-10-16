Armenia is one of China’s foreign policy priorities – Beijing MFA official

BEIJING, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is one of China’s foreign policy priorities, and that’s why the Chinese side is maintaining active foreign political and economic ties with Armenia, Chinese foreign ministry’s Deputy Director-General of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs Liu Bin said in response to a question from ARMENPRESS correspondent at a press conference in the ministry of foreign affairs in Beijing.

“During the 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, our relations have reached a very high level. The Chinese side is ready to maintain close ties with the Armenian side on different levels in the future also. Particularly, to enhance partnership with the Armenian side in the political arena, in international platforms, as well as in the economic branch”, Liu Bin said. Bin especially highlighted the increase of commercial volume and level between the countries.

“Unfortunately I haven’t been to Armenia, but one of my friends who visited Armenia brought brandy from there. I tried it and I liked it a lot. Armenia, certainly has its own production which can be exported. Therefore I think it is necessary to strengthen mutual understanding and engage in greater cooperation”, he said.

Araks Kasyan