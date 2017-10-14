Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in starting lineup of Manchester United


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS.  The starting lineups of Premier League’s Liverpool vs. Manchester United match are already known.

ARMENPRESS reports the “Red devils” will start the match with the following composition - De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darwin, Herrera, Matic, Yang, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku.

The match will kick off at 15:30 by Yerevan time.



