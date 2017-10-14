President Sargsyan visits agricultural exhibition “Armprodexpo”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited on October 14 annual agricultural exhibition “Armprodexpo” held on October 13-15 at Yerevan Expo exhibition complex of the Yerevan research institute of mathematical machines. 110 companies from Armenia and Artsakh involved in processing of agricultural food and providing service to the agricultural sphere participate in the expo.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic toured the exhibition pavilions, got acquainted with the exhibited goods, talked with the participants about their activities, development projects and their expectations of state assistance, as well as the problems of the sphere and the methods to solve them. The organizers also introduced to the President the development opportunities of agricultural machinery, intensive gardens and drip irrigation systems.