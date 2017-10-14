Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The relatively calm situation of the previous weeks on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line has not undergone significant changes this week, October 8-14.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, during the mentioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime mainly from firearms weapons, in some cases using also large-caliber machine guns.
The front line units of the Defense Army continue to keep control of the situation and confidently implement their military duty.
