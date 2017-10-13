Armenia, EU to discuss launching visa liberalization dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the EU should continue promoting mobility of citizens through the visa-facilitation agreement and discuss the issue of launching talks on visa liberalization in a due time provided that conditions for well-managed and secure mobility, including the effective implementation of visa facilitation and readmission agreements between the Parties, are in place, ARMENPRESS reports the text of the of Comprehensive and extended partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU reads. “The parties shall cooperate over the struggle against un-regulated migration, including over the application of the Readmission Agreement”, reads the document.

The agreement mentions that the Parties that are bound by the following Agreements shall ensure the full implementation of: (a) the Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia on the readmission of persons residing without authorisation ("the Readmission Agreement"), which entered into force on 1 January 2014; and (b) the Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia on the facilitation of the issuance of visas ("the Visa-facilitation Agreement"), which entered into force on 1 January 2014.