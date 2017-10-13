YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/81 - 'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' and ‘Live Before You Die’ books among best-selling books

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' by Mher Israyelyan leads the list. This collection of 15 stories tells mainly about the Artsakh war and inter-personal relations during those years.

Like last week, this week also Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is the second bestselling book of Yerevan.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding. Soon a film will be made based on the book.

Mher Israyelyan’s “Just live your life before you die” is the third. This book tells about a generation that has appeared at a turning point.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ this week is ranked 4th. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Davit Samvelyan’s ‘Winter of Rodin’ is the 5th in the bestselling list. It includes short stories and essays. They are about human character and temperament, “dark and cold” years that are still fresh in the memories of many people, the changes of inter-personal relations.

‘Collected Stories of Guy de Maupassant’ is ranked 6th in the list. It includes the author’s best works. Guy de Maupassant is the author of numerous stories, novels depicting France’s daily life. His numerous works have been translated and published in Armenian.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ is ranked 7th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury is the 8th. Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel published in 1953. It is regarded as one of his best works. The novel presents a future American society where books are outlawed and "firemen" burn any that are found. The title refers to the temperature that Bradbury understood to be the autoignition point of paper.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ comes next in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life. First published ion 1890, it’s one of the most read books in the world.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is the last in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project: Bookinist (53-74-13), Hay Girk (54-07-06) and Zangak (23 26 49).

Yerevan Bestseller project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan