President Sargsyan congratulates conductor, composer Loris Tchgnavoryan on birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to conductor, composer Loris Tchgnavoryan on 80th birth anniversary, wishing him robust health, new achievements and all the best, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“You are one of those advocates of culture whose artistic legacy and selfless dedication to musical art are worthy of deep respect.

As a deserving child of the Armenian people, you have made a great contribution to the strengthening of our statehood and culture. During your years-long service as the head of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia, you have played a prominent role in the cultural and social life of our country with a bright image of an artistic, intellectual and patriotic Armenian.

It is gratifying to see your continued activities aimed at building on the best traditions of the art of conductor and composer for the sake of intercultural dialogue”, the President’s congratulatory message reads.