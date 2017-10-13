Azerbaijan promotes Armenophobia at state level, says Parliament’s Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Co-Chair of inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Belarus, met with Boleslav Pirshtuk – Vice Speaker of Belarus’ House of Representatives, Co-Chair of inter-parliamentary commission on October 13 in St. Petersburg, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian Parliament’s permanent representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan.

During the meeting the officials attached importance to the coordinated work of the parliamentarians of the CSTO member states in international platforms.

“The parliamentarians of the CSTO member states should support each other at international platforms and not make statements which oppose the CSTO’s official stance. It is unacceptable when the representatives of CSTO member states make statements opposing the ally”, Sharmazanov said.

The sides also attached importance to the peaceful settlement of conflicts in the CSTO and CIS region. In this context Vice Speaker Sharmazanov emphasized that there cannot be a military solution to the Artsakh issue.

“Contrary to Azerbaijan’s claims, we reaffirm that Azerbaijan with its unconstructive policy is a real threat to regional security. The CSTO lawmakers should condemn Azerbaijan the actions of which claim the lives of people”, Sharmazanov said, adding that Azerbaijan promotes Armenophobia at the state level.

At the meeting issues relating to the organization of the upcoming session of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Belarus were also touched upon.