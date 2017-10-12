Armenian President hands out Order of Motherland to philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The solemn ceremony of bestowing the title of National Hero of Armenia on Argentine-Armenian philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian took place on October 12 at the Presidential Palace of Armenia, during which President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan handed out Order of Motherland to the great philanthropist for his exclusive services of pan-Armenian importance and patriotic activities aimed at the development and prosperity of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, before the start of the ceremony Serzh Sargsyan received Eduardo Eurnekian and discussed with him opportunities for new investment projects in Armenia. Eurnekian expressed readiness to continue his activities in the Motherland.

During the ceremony of handing out the highest title, President Sargsyan referred to the past path of Eduardo Eurnekian and his patriotic initiatives, highly assessing his activities and expressing conviction that he will continue doing that thankful work with the same enthusiasm.

“There is no need to specially present Mr. Eduardo Eurnekian. Not only in Argentina but in different continents of the world Mr. Eurnekian enjoys great reputation due to the large-scale works done by his leadership”, President Sargsyan said, adding that as a really devoted Armenian he also created a large business in Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan also noted that apart from being a successful business, Eduardo Eurnekian is also a great philanthropist. “Despite the fact that he never speaks out about his charity programs, we are aware of the size of those programs”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

Eduardo Eurnekian assessed it a great honor to be awarded with the highest title of the Motherland. He expressed gratitude to the President of Armenia and stressed that he accepts the awards with a great sense of responsibility. “Mr. President, I am thankful to you for the warm words. It’s really a great honor to be here today and receive the medal of a National Hero”, he said.