Armenia, USA have more potential to develop cooperation – Armenia, USAID mark 25th anniversary of cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the USA mark the 25th anniversary of cooperation between Armenia and the USAID that has had an important role in bilateral relations. Political, diplomatic and public figures were present at the event.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, who was also present at the event, mentioned in his speech that the USAID has rendered significant assistance to Armenia during the past 25 years helping to establish democracy of market economy.

“There were also projects directed at the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake and were humanitarian by nature. At the end of the 90s we gave new impetus to a new form of cooperation. The emphasis was put on market economy, empowerment of the private sector, macroeconomic reforms, fostering the investment atmospheres and creating grounds for a sustainable development”, ARMENPRESS reports the Premier saying.

Karen Karapetyan noted that the USA is one of Armenia’s main partners, and there is more potential to develop cooperation.

Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills noted that it was possible to achieve progress in Armenia since the USAID collaborated with its Armenian partners side by side.

“The first staff members of the USAID arrived in Armenia 25 years ago with a goal of a long-term cooperation with the people of Armenia on their way to creating a sovereign and independent state. As the first official at the State Department responsible for the Armenian affairs and the first diplomat in Washington who was focused on daily basis on the issues facing the newly independent Republic of Armenia, I could see at least from distance how difficult those dark years were when the first employees of the USAID arrived” Richard Mills said, gladly recording the progress of Armenia in economy, democracy, development of mass media and civil society.

USAID/Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser thanked the former and present partners of the Agency for productive work.

Since 1992 when USAID/Armenia mission was opened, 1 billion USD assistance has been provided to the people of Armenia through projects touching almost all the economic and public spheres of Armenia.