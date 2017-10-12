Armenian Premier instructs to exempt import of electric motor vehicles from taxes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet sitting was held on October 12, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions. The Premier’s first instruction had to do with the formation of multifunctional community service centers in enlarged communities, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

“19 centers providing complex social services have already been commissioned in order to improve the quality and effectiveness of community services. Later these centers will be handed over to communities. At the same time, efforts are being made to improve the quality and effectiveness of services provided in multifunctional community service centers in those communities in process of consolidation,” the Prime Minister said and urged those responsible to submit to the Government Staff proposals to reorganize the regional complex social service centers and multifunctional community service centers into single units operational on the same platform.



The Prime Minister’s following instructions suggested exempting the import of vehicles propelled by electric motors from taxes, duties and the property tax, as well as reviewing progress in the Clean Armenia program and the preparations for the upcoming cleanup day.

In line with the requirements of the Law on Amending the RA Law on Employment, proceeding from the need to address the problems identified as a result of the monitoring and evaluation of State-administered employment programs, the Government adopted a relevant decision in order to facilitate the entry into the labor market of uncompetitive and unskilled young mothers under 30.

The meeting endorsed the Government’s legislative initiative on the package of bills to amend the RA Law on Motor Transport and the RA Code on Administrative Offenses.

If adopted, the bills shall form a unified route network in the Republic, provide transportation services to all settlements, improve service quality and enhance safety in passenger transportation.

With reference to the bill, Karen Karapetyan noted that a legislative framework to regulate the new transport network is being created. “We want to set up a transport network that will not leave any settlement out of the map. We will create lots where we can unite profitable and non-profit groups so that it may prove profitable for businesses. We are also planning to conclude long-term contracts so that the investor could be sure of having a long-term job and make an investment,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

Asked about the timeline of introduction of the proposed network, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan noted that a pilot program will be implemented in one of the provinces, after which steps will be taken to apply it nationwide based on the results of the pilot program. According to the Minister, the pilot program will be implemented over the next two to three months, while the introduction of the network will call for a year.

The Prime Minister urged him to have the preparatory work for the network introduction completed as soon as possible. “By the end of the first quarter, the whole network should have been examined based on the results of pilot programs. We will look into its logic, the contracts in effect and the timelines and we will state what kind of network and investors we will have and what opportunities it will offer.”

The Government passed a decision in an effort to streamline the architectural styles of buildings, facade solutions and their key elements, compositions, ornaments, the proportions of exterior doors and windows, and the roofs’ harmonious color solutions.

The Premier instructed to take into account investors’ and developers’ interests. “Do not set excessive restrictions. Clear-cut standards should be established in order to avoid red tape on the spot. You must pay special attention to not raising the cost price or limit their freedom.”

In accordance with another government decree passed at today’s meeting, those irrigation and water supply systems built under the Infrastructure and Rural Financing Assistance Program will be donated to communities.

Addressing Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan, Karen Karapetyan noted that donating the aforementioned facilities to communities is correct, but their management should be monitored to avoid subsequent problems. Touching on the supply of gas to border settlements, the Prime Minister told Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan to consider all of the options, including the alternatives and, specifically, the use of solar energy.