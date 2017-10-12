Main goal is to maintain balance - CSTO Chief of Joint Staff comments on Russia’s arms sales to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Chief of Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov commented on Russia’s arms sales to Azerbaijan during a press conference in Yerevan on October 12, reports Armenpress.

Anatoly Sidorov said Azerbaijan would seek another supplier of weapons if a CSTO member state doesn’t sell weapons to it.

“In my opinion when certain countries cooperate, there are institutions, heads for that who very thoroughly and seriously assess the situation. I think the main task is the maintenance of balance and the final settlement of the conflict. If Azerbaijan is inclined to purchase arms, it will find it in any way”, Sidorov said.

He expressed hope that the actions of various structures will result in establishing lasting peace and stability in the region. He expressed confidence that the settlement of conflicts is possible only through peaceful means.