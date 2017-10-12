CBA President to participate in IMF and World Bank annual meetings

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan departed for Washington D.C. on a working visit to participate in the annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, press service of the CBA told Armenpress.

The CBA President will have meetings with the governors of the Central Banks of subgroups led by Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as with the representatives of international financial institutions.

Meetings are also expected with the high-ranking leadership of World Bank, IMF, EBRD.

Within the frames of events a number of working discussions will be held on regional economic developments, current analysis of international financial market.