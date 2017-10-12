Armenian government exempts e-cars from import/property taxes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian Prime Minister issued an instruction on exempting electric cars from taxes, duties and property taxes.

“According to the current regulations, several taxes and payments are in effect upon importing electric cars to Armenia”, PM Karapetyan said.

Taking into account the ecologically clean nature of the vehicles and the need to boost the imports, Karapetyan tasked government officials to study the possibility of amending the legislation, also by taking into account EEU regulations. The Cabinet will submit a relevant proposal within a month.