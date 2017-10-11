Armenian President presents steps necessary for economic growth in EEU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan gave a speech at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session on October 11, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

“First of all I would like to thank Vladimir Putin for the organization of this summit and the cordial reception”, Sargsyan said, also thanking the Kyrgyz partners for the Presidency over the Union by Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking about the results of the nearly 3 years of the operation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), President Sargsyan expressed satisfaction with the works done in the direction of practical application of the principles of the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor forces in the common market.

“We have recorded 28% rise in trade in the first 7 months of the current year against the same period of the previous year. During the period of January-July, 2017 Armenia recorded 29% rise in exports to the EEU member states against the same period of 2016. The total trade volume with the third countries has increased by 26% and Vladimir Putin presented many other indicators that prove the rightness of our decision. We should reinforce this trend by ensuring a stable nature for it”, President Sargsyan said, adding that to reach that goal it’s necessary not only to discover the existing obstacles but also eliminate them, ensure necessary preconditions for doing business under healthy competitiveness and common conditions.

Speaking about the digital agenda of the Union, the Armenian President expressed conviction that it will foster transparency in cooperation, growth in productivity, and improvement of the quality of services. “I think we can start from the mutual recognition of invoices”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The Armenian President assessed international cooperation as another means for strengthening the Union. He underlined that cooperation with various integration institutions in the level of both the Union and separate states can be very beneficial for all the sides. President Sargsyan underlined that during any cooperation with other institutions the EEU member states must respect their commitments assumed as members of the Union.

The President of Armenia expressed satisfaction over the completion of EEU-China talks on trade and economic agreement.

“I would also like to affirm our resolve for signing an agreement with Iran in the near future and I am convinced it’s our common position. This issue was touched upon yesterday by the Armenian Premier and the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Iran. I believe they are ready to continue the talks and comple them in the near future”, Serzh Sargsyan said.