President of Artsakh signs a number of laws


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a law on October 11 on making changes and amendments to the law “On Energy”, a law on making changes to the law “On Licensing” and a law on making changes to the law “On State Tax”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.



