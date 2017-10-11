President of Artsakh signs a number of laws
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a law on October 11 on making changes and amendments to the law “On Energy”, a law on making changes to the law “On Licensing” and a law on making changes to the law “On State Tax”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 19:59 “Partnership 2017” - Scenario of destroying armed group trying to break into territory of a CSTO member state played
- 18:47 We cannot allow internal confrontations inside PACE – Arpine Hovhannisyan’s speech
- 18:31 Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi
- 18:06 Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not geopolitical –senior Armenian lawmaker
- 18:03 President of Artsakh signs a number of laws
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-17
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 11-10-17
- 17:25 Armenian defense minister to be consistent in excluding religious discrimination in the Army
- 16:25 President Sargsyan appoints Ambassadors to Guatemala, Cyprus, Serbia
- 16:18 Armenian PM holds meeting with Lydian International CEO, int’l investors
- 16:12 Armenia supports Russia’s statement in CIS on supporting Traditional family values – President Sargsyan
- 15:47 Iranian media, politicians & public figures respond positively to Armenian PM’s Tehran visit – MP Khanlaryan
- 15:07 Armenian President participates in Council session of CIS heads of state in Sochi, Russia
- 14:49 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for St. Petersburg
- 14:20 Armenia is in leading positions in disaster risk reduction, says UNDP official
- 13:48 Armenia’s Investigative Committee releases details over death of soldier
- 13:17 Goal of U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade - Deborah Grieser
- 13:13 Artavazd Peleshyan, Nara Shlepchyan, Razmik Davoyan and Ralph Yirikian awarded with title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’
- 12:37 Parliament’s Vice Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg
- 11:40 Elections of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch still uncertain: No response from Governor’s Office to letter over elections
- 11:31 170 countries around the world abolished death penalty - UN
- 11:15 Wall Street Journal reporter sentenced to prison by Turkey
- 10:43 Soldier shot dead by Azerbaijani gunfire at Armenian border
- 09:24 Diaspora Minister calls for change of attitude of preservation of Armenian language & culture abroad
- 09:07 European Stocks - 10-10-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 10-10-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-17
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-10-17
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 10-10-17
- 10.10-21:17 Polad Bülbüloğlu withdraws candidacy from UNESCO Director-General’s election
- 10.10-20:59 Artsakh’s President receives a group of doctors from Fresno
- 10.10-18:14 Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians
- 10.10-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17
- 10.10-17:34 Artsakh’s President convokes consultation with heads of regional administrations
- 10.10-17:34 Asian Stocks - 10-10-17
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2821 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
09:29, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2544 times Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed
21:14, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2501 times Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
17:50, 10.06.2017
Viewed 2478 times Armenian Premier, Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia
11:42, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2471 times Armenia, Luxembourg deepen cooperation in air communications field