Armenia-EU ties contribute to regional stability – senior lawmaker Ashotyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – Chairman of the Armenian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, on October 9 received Andreas Peschke, Commissioner of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, Bundestag lawmaker Hartmut Koschyk - Fed­er­al Gov­ern­ment Com­mis­sion­er for Mat­ters Re­lat­ed to Eth­nic Ger­man Re­set­tlers and Na­tion­al Mi­nori­ties and Bundestag lawmaker Stephan Mayer, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.

Welcoming the guests in the Armenian Parliament, Armen Ashotyan attached importance to the relations and the cooperation dynamics with the German Bundestag, stating that the relations still have great development potential, and the Armenian side is ready to make the necessary efforts to develop and deepen the ties with the newly-elected Bundestag.

Within the frames of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Armen Ashotyan, as the head of Armenia-Germany friendship group, highlighted the productive and constructive activity of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries and expressed hope the Germany-South Caucasus friendship group of Germany will really reflect the high level of Armenia-Germany ties and will be ready to take practical steps to boost the inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

During the meeting the officials also discussed the cooperation prospects in different spheres.

They also touched upon the upcoming signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership new agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit in November, as well as Armenia’s readiness to boost ties with the European Union. Armen Ashotyan said the Armenia-EU ties contribute to regional stability. In this context he presented the visa liberalization process with Europe.

Coming to the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan attached great importance to the role of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as Germany’s balanced stance on this issue. Ashotyan also talked about the disclosures in connection with the “Azerbaijan Laundromat”, stating that it is necessary to completely and comprehensively investigate the case to prevent and clean up the reputation of international and national parliaments from corruption scandals.

At the meeting Ashotyan attached importance to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Germany and said the recognition of the Genocide by the international community is a step towards preventing new crimes against humanity.