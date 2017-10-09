Richard Thaler wins Nobel Prize for Economics
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the name of the laureate of the Nobel Prize for Economics, reports BBC.
This year's Nobel Prize for Economics has been awarded to US economist Richard Thaler, one of the founding fathers of behavioural economics.
Prof Thaler, of the University of Chicago Booth, co-wrote the global best seller Nudge.
He will receive 9 million Swedish krona (£850,000) from the committee.
