Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

“Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents are ready to reengage in negotiations” – OSCE MG Co- Chairs release statement


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan on 6 October and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on 7 October to finalize preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Presidents, including possible topics for discussion.

The Co-Chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations with the purpose of reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future”, the Co-Chairs said in a statement.



Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3343 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2850 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2522 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2449 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2286 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration