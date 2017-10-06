Armenian Premier sees huge potential for economic cooperation with Russia – Karen Karapetyan receives Russian Minister of Trade and Industry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Minister of Trade and Commerce of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov on October 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press serviced of the Armenian Government, stressing the high level allied relations between Armenia and Russia, the Premier noted that the sides should not be satisfied with the current level of economic cooperation and it’s necessary to continue working actively to utilize the entire potential. Karen Karapetyan expressed satisfaction over the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional conference and the signing of cooperation agreements between the industrial enterprises of the two countries in the sidelines of the conference.

The Russian Trade and Commerce Minister highlighted the works of the conference, noting that it’s a good platform for business in terms of finding partners, establishing business relations, as well as for deepening inter-governmental cooperation.

Referring to the prospects of future development of Armenian-Russian trade and economic relations, the Head of the Executive mentioned the directions with great potential for joint activities, particularly pointing out agriculture, machine building, hotel business, pharmaceutics, as well as talked about the new opportunities rising as a result of the free trade zone on the border with Iran.

The Prime Minister of Armenia expressed satisfaction over the growth in the sphere of tourism conditioned by the decision of the Government of Armenia giving Russian citizens an opportunity to visit Armenia with internal passports. At the same time Karen Karapetyan highlighted the awareness raising among the Russian citizens of the decision.

Discussing the prospects for investment projects, Karen Karapetyan and Denis Manturov exchanged views over the opportunities of entering third markets through Armenia. The interlocutors shared the opinion that there is much to be done and it’s necessary to consistently continue expanding effective cooperation.