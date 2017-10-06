Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

Armenian Premier, Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Vice President of Samsung Electronics Seungsik Choi. The interlocutors discussed issues referring to IT projects planned in Armenia.

Seungsik Choi noted that the works aimed at bringing the projects to life successfully go on and their aim is to introduce innovative offers to the Armenian market.

Karen Karapetyan saluted Samsung’s initiatives and expressed the readiness of the Government to support their implementation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.



